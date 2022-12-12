National Commission of Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has trained and begun empowerment of 100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) youths in various vocations.

The recipients received packs in their areas of expertise, such as tailoring, photography, tie and die, and talent hunts, at a ceremony held yesterday in Abuja.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, said, “For this particular program,100 people were trained in about 10 different trades, they are not only trained but also certified, they’ve gone through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), testing, so they are certified in the field they’ve been trained.

“What we are looking for is sustainability not just solutions, so the Federal Government is committed to the highest form off sustainable and durable solutions for all concerned persons.”

On the criteria used in selecting the beneficiaries, she noted that most of the trainings are tailored fit, and the commission also looks out for interest, natural skills, talents and a database that indicates what the IDPs want to engage in.

She added that plans by the Federal government to exit camp is to encourage the IDPs to be self sufficient and not over dependent on government.

“We want to breed self sufficiency not over dependence on government, every country wants contributing members of the society. The core mandate of this agency is to provide durable solutions for all person’s of concern and we are committed to ensuring that the IDPs build their resilience, help them with their coping mechanisms so that they can contribute to the economy of the country.”

She said the commission has put in place some monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the aim of the empowerment program is fulfilled, and also ensure accountability on the part of the beneficiaries.