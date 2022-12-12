A pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Barka, has been killed when suspected kidnappers armed with locally made guns invaded Pelachiroma village of Hawul local government area of Borno State.

The assailants, who have since been arrested by the chairman of Hunters, Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna, were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Hawul Police Division, Habila Lemaka.

Yohanna, the leader of the vigilante/hunters in an interview with journalists on Monday, said the incident was reported few days ago after the suspects attacked the village and attempted to kidnap their targets, but were not successful.

He regretted that a pregnant woman, Mary Barka, was killed by the suspects, who are now cooling off their feets in Police cell.

“Pelachiroma village of Hawul local government area witnessed an attack by suspected bandits. I immediately mobilised my team to the village on that night and succeeded in arresting the four culprits who attempted to kidnap Mr Barka Paul Sawa, because, he (Sawa) has given them his cattle to rear for him.

“Unfortunately, the bandits succeeded in killing the wife of Sawa, Mrs Mary Barka Paul Sawa.

“The four of the suspects who confessed to the crime when arrested are Fulanis and I have since handed them to the DPO of Hawul, Habila Lemaka.

“The culprits are expected to be taken to the Borno State Police Command for further interrogation and prosecution,” Yohanna stated.