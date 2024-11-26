The Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN, has asked the operators of illegal and unlicensed lottery and gaming agents in the state to regularise their operations as soon as possible or face legal consequences.

Ajulo, reacting to the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the National Lottery Act, said, “This directive is a confirmation of the government’s unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting the interests of its citizens.”

The Attorney General, who lauded the Supreme Court verdict on Monday in Akure, the state capital, reaffirmed the constitutional authority of state governments to regulate lottery and gaming activities within their respective states.

He said, “The landmark judgement, delivered in Suit No. SC/1/2008 between the Attorney General of Lagos State & Ors and the Attorney General of the Federation represents a watershed victory for constitutionalism, federalism and the rule of law.”

According to the Attorney General, “This Supreme Court decision is a monumental affirmation that regulating lotteries and gaming is a residual matter, firmly within the jurisdiction of State governments. It reinforces the principles of true federalism, empowering States to manage their affairs effectively.”

While emphasising the significance of this ruling in strengthening Ondo State’s regulatory framework for the gaming sector, Ajulo said, “This judgement validates our enduring belief in our ability to govern our resources and safeguard our citizens.”

Ajulo commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s leadership for his dedication to upholding the rule of law and championing the rights of the people of the state.

He further stated that “The Governor’s unwavering support has been instrumental in achieving numerous positive outcomes for the State.”