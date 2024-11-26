Nigeria’s men’s volleyball team delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing African Military Games (AMGA) 2024 in Abuja, humiliating their Sierra Leone’s counterparts 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-13) in three straight sets.

The match, held at the indoor sports hall of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, saw Nigeria make their first victory in the men’s volleyball event of the competition.

From the outset, Nigeria’s players showcased their dominance, leaving the fans in the stadium in awe with their skillful play and precise coordination. The Nigerian team exhibited a perfect blend of power, agility, and tactical intelligence, which led to their decisive victory.

Head coach of the Nigerian Armed Forces volleyball team, Solomon Zango, praised his players for their exceptional performance, expressing his pride in their teamwork and discipline.

“The players executed the game plan to perfection. I am proud of their performance today,” Coach Zango said after the match.

“They were disciplined, focused, and displayed a level of artistry in their play that was fantastic to watch. This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication in training.”

Zango emphasized that the team’s collective effort and their ability to stay calm under pressure were key factors in their dominant performance.

“Volleyball is all about teamwork, and today we saw that in full effect. The players were in sync, supporting each other at every point in the match, which made a huge difference,” he added.

He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to build on this victory, stating that the goal remains to perform at the highest level throughout the games.

“We’ll take it one match at a time. This win is a great start, but there’s still a lot of work to do. The players are motivated, and we are focused on our next challenge,” Zango concluded.

The Nigerian team’s victory not only secured their first win in the competition but also thrilled the crowd, who cheered loudly for their home team. The atmosphere in the indoor sports hall was electric, as the fans applauded Nigeria’s beautiful display of volleyball artistry.

Meanwhile, in other matches at the ongoing African Military Games, Kenya triumphed over Burkina Faso with a hard-fought 3-0 win (32-30, 25-20, 25-23). Algeria also recorded a straight-set victory over Ghana, winning 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22).