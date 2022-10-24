President and bishop of the Seat of God Ministry, Bishop Ademola Idowu Tinuoye, has charged Nigerians to always remain in the grace of God to avoid being disgraced in life.

He stated this yesterday during the 2022 annual convention thanksgiving and ordination service held at the headquarters of the Seat of God church in Kaduna.

The 2022 annual national convention with the theme: Making a difference from Isaiah 60 v 1-2 commenced on the 18th and climaxed with the thanksgiving and ordination service where deacons, deaconesses, evangelists, pastors and a Reverend were ordained respectively.

Bishop Tinuoye in his charge urged Nigerians not to live any life outside the fear and grace of God to avoid suffering any form of disgrace in life, adding that the grace of God is sufficient for all things in life.

“This life is full of challenges and only those who are working in the grace of God do not suffer any form of disgrace and therefore my charge is for you to work in grace and you will not suffer disgrace of life,” he added.

He urged all the ordained to be committed to the service of God and growth of the church with dedication and fear of God.

Earlier in his message, visiting Bishop John Danjuma Destiny of the Blaze of Glory Embassy International speaking on the mystery of the anointing oil said the anointing oil could transform a man from the ordinary to the extraordinary.