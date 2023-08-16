Remains Of Nigeria’s Ambassador To France Buried In Kwara

The remains of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, arrived Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Wednesday, and was subsequently committed to mother earth.

The body of the diplomat, flown in with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane, was draped in the national colours as a mark of honour for his service to Nigeria.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, received the remains of the diplomat at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

The governor was supported by other dignitaries and family members of the deceased in receiving the envoy’s corpse.

The corpse of Ambassador Laro was later buried at his family compound in Ilorin according to Islamic rites with the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashiru Salihu, leading the funeral prayer.

Dignitaries that attended the funeral included Governor AbdulRazaq, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Paris (France) superintending Economic and Consular Affairs, Muazam Nayaya; Deputy Head of Mission (France), Tunde Mustapha, and the AbdulRazaq family of Ilorin led by the governor’s older brother and Mutawalle of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq.

The governor had earlier in his condolence message described Amb. Laro’s death as shocking and devastating, and prayed to Allah to forgive him and grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, who spoke to journalists shortly after the burial rites, said the late Laro was a complete gentleman and a Diplomat par excellence.

He prayed to God to grant the departed soul Aljannat Firdaus and console the family he left behind.