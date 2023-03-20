The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of former Vice President of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Jean-Marc Cordier as Head of its oil trading arm, NNPC Trading Ltd.

Chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said Mr Cordier’s appointment is in furtherance of the ongoing repositioning drive in the company towards improved growth, better performance, and service delivery.

A renowned international oil trader, Cordier, a French/Swiss national, holds a Master’s degree in Corporate Finance with Distinction from Paris 9 University.

He comes into the role with a rich background spanning over 30 years in physical oil, oil derivatives, and risk management, with significant experience in reorganizing and creating a trading business.

He spent 24 years with Elf Trading/Total Trading in various positions as Trader, Trading Desk Manager in Geneva, and four years as the Global Trading Manager at Addax Energy in Geneva.

At Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, he served as Vice President Middle Distillates, Senior Vice President Risk Management, Senior Team Member in charge of building the trading activity for ADNOC and the launch of ADNOC Global Trading (AGT) in December 2020.

Mr. Cordier has since assumed duty.