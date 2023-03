The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Cross River, Bassey Otu, as the winner of the March 18 election in the State.

Otu, a former member of the Senate, scored 258,619 votes to defeat his closest challenger and an incumbent Senator, Sandy Onor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 179,636 votes.

Details Later…