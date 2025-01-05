The member representing Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State, Hon Afam Ogene, has awarded scholarships to 30 undergraduates in his constituency.

The beneficiaries were selected from over 200 final year secondary school students he earlier paid for their WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration fees last year.

The awardees emerged through a competitive examination earlier conducted by the lawmaker’s education scholarship management organisation named “Hon Afam Ogene Education Board” headed by Dr Frank Ik Oduah, the coordinator at Odekpe Community Secondary School last December.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the weekend, Hon Ogene who is chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, described the scholarship award as part of his efforts towards achieving human capital development.

He said he was motivated to establish the scholarship scheme after realising that “education is the bedrock of development in every society. And giving education to a child secures a bright future on which every other thing is built upon.”

Hon Ogene stated that he had already begun plans to secure international scholarship grants for Ogbaru university students.

He encouraged the parents to inculcate the culture, values and morals to their children for a better life and living and urged them not to relent irrespective of the harsh economic situation in the country.

Hon Ogene promised that he has plans to increase the number of the beneficiaries saying that he was willing to make the scholarship award an annual event and urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate his gesture by showcasing excellent academic qualities and sound morals in their respective universities.

Speaking on behalf of his co-scholarship awardees, Miss Chidimma Ogwuazo described the gesture as an “unprecedented privilege” given to them to excel in their fields of discipline.

She promised that they would reciprocate the gesture by studying very hard and to come out with the best of results.

Also, speaking on behalf of parents of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ogwuazo expressed gratitude to Hon Ogene saying that he has removed “heavy loads” from them as parents “especially in this economic downturn”.

The parents later chorused joint prayers for God’s continuous guidance and protection for Hon Ogene so that he would continue to record success and excellence on the floor of the House and in his future political career.

At the event, Hon Ogene gifted Mr and Mrs Newton Nwosu N200,000 as a mark of his appreciation of their awards given them “best mathematics teacher and Maltina respectively in 2024.