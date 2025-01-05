Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji wrapped up the year 2024 with a message of gratitude and optimism.

In an Instagram post, Adedimeji shared his journey through the year, noting his growth, accomplishments, and aspirations for the future.

The actor described 2024 as the year he reaped the rewards of his bravery from the previous year. He acknowledged great personal and professional milestones, including achieving a lifelong dream and receiving widespread recognition for his work.

“2024 was the year I grew in leaps and bounds, the year I achieved a lifelong dream, the year I found more reasons to be grateful than ever before… Alhamdulillah,” he wrote.

Adedimeji expressed gratitude for the success of his movie “Lisabi” and the excitement surrounding its sequel.

He also celebrated new friendships, collaborations, and recent achievements that capped off the year on a high note.

The actor extended his appreciation to media professionals, industry colleagues, producers, directors, and fans, whose support he credited for making 2024 memorable.

He eserved a special thank-you for his wife, calling her his “teammate” and a cornerstone of his success.

Looking ahead to 2025, Adedimeji declared his intent to dream bigger and achieve more.

“Dear 2025, listen to my voice, you will speak even better for me. You don’t have a choice, you must obey. I have even bigger dreams, and you must birth them. I am ready, are you?”