In a nation as vast and diverse as ours, young people’s energy, creativity, and resilience remain one of our greatest assets. Over 70% of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 35. The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), as the umbrella body representing youth organisations across the federation, has been at the forefront of mobilising this potential. Established in 1964, the NYCN is a platform for harnessing youthful energy towards national development, giving millions of young Nigerians a voice in governance, policy-making, civic engagement, and nation-building.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Council has stood as a rallying point for activism that influencing vital decisions. Consequently, many multi-sector leaders have emerged from within the council’s network. If one considers the evolving challenges of our time — ranging from unemployment and insecurity to the cybersecurity issues, economic inclusion and political participation — our youth must demand a new kind of leadership: one that is progressive, responsive, and rooted in the realities of today’s Nigeria.

A New Era Demands New Leadership

Our large number of youths reminds us of the enormous responsibility to empower young people with the tools, platforms, and opportunities to lead. The NYCN is a crucial vehicle for achieving this goal. Therefore, its leadership must reflect Nigeria’s youth’s competence, diversity and dynamism.

In its 61years of existence, the Northwest geopolitical zone — home to millions of vibrant, innovative, and politically conscious young Nigerians — has not had the privilege of producing a full four-year tenure of the national president of the NYCN. Yet, the region has been a consistent engine of youth mobilisation, political participation, and social change. It is time to correct this narrative.

Advertisement

Why the Northwest Matters Now

The Northwest is a microcosm of Nigeria’s youth challenges and opportunities. It is a region abound with barriers like unemployment, banditry, substance abuse, and out-of-school children. Yet the Northwest possesses a rich history of political consciousness, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

A leader from this region understands firsthand the urgency of addressing youth restiveness — not just with rhetoric but with practical solutions. They know that when young people feel seen, heard, and supported, they become builders of peace, not agents of conflict. They understand that meaningful youth engagement is a tool for development, maintaining both national security and economic stability.

Moreover, at a time when the political landscape is shifting and the youth vote is becoming increasingly decisive, the NYCN must be pivotal in guiding young Nigerians to participate meaningfully — not as pawns in political games, but as informed actors shaping their future. A leader from the Northwest, with deep roots in grassroots mobilisation and youth advocacy, is well-placed to deliver this.

Ahmad Rufai-Khalifa: A capable Champion of Youth Development

In this context, Ahmad Rufai-Khalifa’s candidacy for the presidency of the National Youth Council of Nigeria is timely and compelling. A passionate advocate for youth empowerment and nation-building, Rufai-Khalifa has dedicated his life to advancing the interests of young people at the community, state, and national levels.

As a student leader, alongside other like-minded individuals, he pushed for creating a student union government to protect student rights in Nile University. He became an amiable lecturer in Adamawa and Kebbi state universities before securing a position with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, where he still works. Rufai-Khalifah has always spearheaded youth-focused programmes on leadership development, entrepreneurship, digital skills, civic participation, and peace building. His work is driven by the belief that every Nigerian youth deserves a chance to dream, learn, and lead regardless of background.

Beyond advocacy, Ahmad has built bridges between young people and policymakers, ensuring youth voices are heard and translated into action. He has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to bring people together with maturity across ethnic, religious, and political divides, which earned him an award for selfless leadership by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kebbi Chapter.

A phrase I hear often from the younger generation is “the older ones don’t listen to us.”I have witnessed Rufai skillfully bring the younger generations to engage the government, thus creating pathways for meaningful engagement. As a NYCN state chairman, he has facilitated youth interactive sessions with then-Governor Atiku Bagudu and current Governor Nasir Idris. These platforms allowed the youths to interface directly with the governors, top government officials, and policymakers.

A Future Worth Building Together

Nigeria’s youth deserve a proactive and inclusive council — one that recognises their struggles and channels their strength into nation-building. Ahmad Rufai-Khalifa embodies these qualities.

It is time for the National Youth Council of Nigeria to embrace fresh energy, bold ideas, and inclusive leadership. It is time to give the Northwest a chance to lead — not for the sake of geography, but for the millions of young Nigerians whose futures depend on strong, transformative leadership.

Ahmad Rufai-Khalifa has become a movement, ready to prove that Nigerian youths can convert their vibrant passion into purpose. I therefore call on delegates to support this new dawn for the NYCN and, by extension, for the future of our great nation.