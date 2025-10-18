‎The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has applauded the Rivers State government for improved healthcare delivery in the state, especially at the primary healthcare level.

‎

‎Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Amos Magaji, who stated this when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to the state, said the committee was in the state to monitor the utilisation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

Advertisement

Magaji further stated that they were impressed with what the state government was doing at the primary healthcare level, especially assigning of medical doctors to man the various primary healthcare centres in the state.

‎

‎“First of all, let me commend the government and people of Rivers State for what they have done to improve on the primary healthcare delivery in the state.

‎

“This is one of those states where we went to a primary healthcare centre and we saw a medical doctor there and it’s quite impressive that a state would mobilise doctors in spite of the scarcity of human resource for health and ensure that there is a doctor in primary healthcare and I think that’s commendable,” he said.

‎

‎The committee chairman encouraged healthcare-seeking members of the public to visit the facilities to access healthcare.

‎

Magaji said: ‎”Many of the structures we went especially the level 3 facilities, they are good and we encourage people to visit them, use them because the purpose of bringing primary healthcare is to bring health closer to the people; and so if people are not using it then the purpose is defeated.”

‎

‎He, however, urged the government to provide electronic monitoring devices in the facilities to enhance monitoring in realtime medical records and information generation and enhancing performance of the workers.

‎

‎Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Professor Justina Jumbo, said the state remains steadfast in utilising the BHPF and other federal government funds to provide access to healthcare for citizens of the state especially those at the grassroots.

‎

‎”In Rivers State, the Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its judicious utilisation of all health related funds including the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to expand access to quality healthcare for our people particularly those in the rural and underserved communities.

‎

‎”Impact programmes have been equally impactful in revitalising 135 primary healthcare facilities.

‎

‎”We are confident that your findings and recommendations from this exercise will further strengthen inter-governmental collaborations and enhance the efficient deployment of resources for improved health outcomes nationwide,” she said.