Developer debuts with ‘The Shield Apartments’ in Kaura District, setting a new standard for modern, inclusive living in Abuja

Advertisement

Abuja, Nigeria 20th October, 2025 | A new force has entered Abuja’s real estate landscape. Vira Property Nigeria Ltd officially launches with its flagship project – The Shield Apartments, located in Kaura District, Abuja. Vira’s bold mission is to change the narrative of how Nigerians Live by making real estate accessible, aspirational, and investment-driven for a new generation of Nigerians.

Founded on the belief of shared experiences and common values, Vira Property bridges the gap between young professionals seeking their first homes and savvy investors looking for high-yield opportunities. The company’s approach blends modern design, transparent financing, and solid investment strategy – creating developments that are not just purposeful and beautiful, but economically viable.

Advertisement

“At Vira, we’re driven by one simple belief — that real estate should no longer be a privilege, but a pathway to stability, growth, and belonging,” said Co-founder Oluwafemi Oladokun. “We’re building modern communities designed around people — creating secure, well-built homes that you can trust, homes that are accessible, sustainable, and transparent for professionals, families, and Nigerians everywhere who aspire to own with confidence.”

Vira Property’s portfolio includes residential and mixed-use developments, beginning with The Shield Apartments – a thoughtfully designed project featuring 12 one bedroom apartments (Nook and Nest) and 6 studio apartments (Cove), all delivered fully finished. The development caters to both first-time buyers and institutional investors, combining strategic location, modern and eco-friendly design, and sustainable construction practices that reflect Abuja’s evolving urban identity.

More than a property company, Vira is a movement, a promise to make homeownership accessible to everyone through flexible payment plans, investment transparency, and consistent returns for subscribers.

Since its official launch in June, Vira Property continues to position itself with recognizable evidence as a catalyst for a new era of trust, opportunity, and inclusion in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

About Vira Property Nigeria Ltd

Vira Property is shaping the future of modern living in Nigeria. As a dynamic real estate development company, our mission is to create sustainable communities that blend quality, comfort, and long-term value for homeowners and investors alike making property ownership achievable and profitable for all.

Vira Property is your trusted partner in real estate. We build more than homes, we build confidence, trust, and spaces that elevate everyday living.

Welcome to Vira Property – where your future is built (or secured?).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

Vira Property Nigeria Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 817 283 1961

Website: www.viraproperty.com

Questions

Any luck with that landing page?