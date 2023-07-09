Reps Members Tackle Adamu Over Comment On NASS Principal Officers

Some members of the House of Representatives, on Sunday, lambasted the All Progressives Congress ( APC) national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, over his comment on the nomination of principal officers for both chambers of the National Assembly.

The deputy chairman, House Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, said Adamu’s comment was aimed at creating crisis between the executive and legislature.

According to him, the principal officers were elected in accordance with the standing rules of the House, which mandates the majority and minority caucuses to select their leaders from amongst themselves.

Ugochinyere added that before the election of the principal officers, the members of the House, including those from the ruling APC, had consulted widely with their respective political parties.