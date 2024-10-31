The House of Representatives has passed the bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Hon. Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), was read for the third time and passed at plenary on Wednesday.

The bill proposed 14 years imprisonment for those convicted of the offences and five years’ imprisonment or N5 million fine for heads of institutions that refused to act on complaints of sexual harassment by students.

Speaking on the heels of the bill‘s passage, its sponsor, Rotimi, said it was enacted to promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary education, the sanctity of the student-educator fiduciary relationship of authority, dependency, and trust, and respect for human dignity in tertiary educational institutions.

He said the bill intends to “Provide for the protection of students against sexual harassment by educators in tertiary educational institutions, prevention of sexual harassment of students by educators in tertiary educational institutions, and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment of students by educators in tertiary educational institutions.

“An educator shall be guilty of committing an offence or a felony of sexual harassment if he/she –

Engages in any form of unwelcome physical contact or verbal conduct of a sexual nature with a student or prospective student or demands such conduct, regardless of consent.

“Creates a hostile, offensive, or intimidating environment for a student by making unsolicited or inappropriate sexual advances or by requesting sexual favours. Directs, facilitates, assists, or encourages another person to engage in any act of sexual harassment as defined under this bill.“

According to the bill, “Any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in Clause 4 (1), (2) and (3) of this Bill is guilty of an offence of felony and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to an imprisonment term of up to 14 years but not less than 5 years, without an option of a fine”.

The bill also provides that “An administrative head of an institution who fails to comply with the provisions of sub-clauses (1) and (2) of this Clause of this Bill is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a minimum fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for 5 years, or both.

“Any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in Clause 4 (4), (5) and (6) of this Bill is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to an imprisonment term of up to 5 years but not less than 2 years, without an option of a fine.”