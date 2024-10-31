The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched Project 10 Million, a program intended to screen 250,000 residents for hypertension and diabetes in 200 communities.

This initiative, tagged “Know your number, control your number,” will run for one week, from October 30 to November 6, 2024, across the selected 200 communities. It targets vulnerable populations who may be unaware of their health status.

Speaking during the flag-off on Wednesday in Abuja, the Mandate secretary, Federal Capital Territory Health and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, highlighted the urgent need for such interventions, noting that “North Central Nigeria has one of the highest prevalences of hypertension and diabetes.”

She noted that the program seeks to address the alarming trend of undiagnosed health issues, particularly among younger individuals.

“Hypertension is revealing itself as a silent killer,” Dr Fasawe stated.

She said that 40 per cent of Nigerians with high blood pressure remain unaware of their condition, adding that the initiative aims to educate the public about the importance of regular health checks, as hypertension and diabetes often show no symptoms in their early stages.

The mandate secretary emphasised that lifestyle factors and genetic predispositions contribute significantly to the risk of these diseases.

“If we have a family history of hypertension or diabetes, we are at risk,” she warned, stressing the importance of understanding one’s health numbers.

Dr Fasawe stated that a critical feature of the initiative is its commitment to sustainability, adding that the FCT government has partnered with health insurance providers to ensure that vulnerable individuals can access necessary treatments without financial burden.

“We thank the Honorable Minister, Nyesom Wike, for approving free registration on our health insurance scheme for those who cannot afford medication,” Dr Fasawe announced.

According to her, the outreach strategy includes screenings in various community locations, such as markets and chiefdoms, to facilitate individual participation.

“This project brings health checks to people’s doorsteps, where they live, work, and play.”

Furthermore, the mandate secretary also announced that the administration has allocated funds to cover the cost of one month’s treatment for those diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes during the screening.

She explained that the comprehensive initiative reflects a broader effort to improve public health across Nigeria, as similar programs are being implemented nationwide.

Stephen Olumide, a free Hypertension and blood sugar screening beneficiary, appreciated the FCTA’s initiative.

“Due to my busy schedule, I barely have time to go for a medical checkup, and sometimes, I just consider the cost and decide to stay back. But thanks to this program, I now know my blood pressure and sugar level numbers. And hopefully, this will encourage me to start checking regularly from now on,” Olumide said.

Working under Barrister Wike’s leadership emphasises an active lifestyle, helping to reduce the risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases, the beneficiaries stated.

Healthcare delivery in the FCT has significantly improved under Barrister Wike, as evidenced by reports from the screened civil servants.