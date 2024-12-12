The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Customs and Excise, and Defence to jointly investigate the operations and activities of the Nigerian Customs Service across the country’s borders over smuggling activities, allegations of complicity, and incidents of brutality.

The committees which have six weeks to complete their assignment are directed to examine the role of military personnel attached to Customs patrols, ensuring their operations comply with legal frameworks and human rights standards.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member, representing Badagry federal constituency of Lagos State Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Whingan said recent reports by Sahara Reporters on November 18, 2024, exposed the mass smuggling of over 2,000 cars carrying 6,500,000kg of rice through Badagry under the watch of Customs officers.

The lawmaker said videos published by investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo provided evidence of complicity by Customs officers in those illegal activities.

According to him, reports of brutality have emerged, including an incident along the Badagry-Seme Expressway on December 1, 2024, where officers of the Nigerian Customs Service, in collaboration with soldiers, violently assaulted two transporters, Taofeek Olatunbosun and Rafiu Abdelmalik.

Whingan said, the victims were suspected of documenting smuggling activities, leading to threats against their lives and a standoff that required intervention from residents and police.

“Smuggling has severe economic consequences, including undermining local industries, reducing government revenue, promoting unfair trade practices, and flooding markets with substandard and potentially harmful products.

“The actions of some officers within the Nigerian Customs Service contravene its core mandate, erode public trust and raise concerns about the oversight of joint security operations involving military personnel.

“Despite the presence of multiple checkpoints during the day, particularly in Badagry and other border communities in the nation, economic activities and legitimate trade are paralyzed by excessive scrutiny and extortion by Customs officers and other law enforcement personnel.

“At night, these same officers reportedly enable or turn a blind eye to rampant smuggling activities, undermining public trust and perpetuating economic hardship. Small businesses, such as rice farmers and poultry producers, are unable to compete with the influx of contraband goods, leading to job losses and impoverishment.

“Furthermore, the erosion of law and order in border regions like Badagry threatens community stability, leaving citizens vulnerable and disillusioned. The complicity of Customs officers in smuggling operations and the use of violence to intimidate civilians pose significant risks to national, security, economic stability, and the rule of law,” he added.