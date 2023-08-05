A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a temporary order stopping the move by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to impeach his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shuaib, over their differences.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed issued the order while ruling on a motion on notice filed by the deputy governor praying the court to stop the move to ease him out of office by his principal.

In the ruling on the motion argued by Moses Ebute (SAN) from the Chambers of Chief Ogwu James Onoja (SAN) in Abuja, Justice Mohammed directed the parties in the suit to maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”.

The order for the status quo ante bellum released yesterday is to be in force till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27, 2023.

Cracks In Edo Govt As Shaibu Seeks Court Protection From Obaseki

By the order of ‘status quo ante bellum’, parties are to remain in the positions they were before Shuaib’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1027/2023 was instituted against the defendants.

The defendants are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), State Security Service (SSS), Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge, Edo State as 1st to 5th respectfully.

At the yesterday’s proceedings, the speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, was represented by his counsel, Okotie Eboh while the chief judge was represented by Francis Ogbe both who opposed granting of Shuaib’s request but lost in the court ruling.

Justice Mohammed after the ruling shifted hearing in the matter till August 10 and ordered that the IGP, SSS and Obaseki who were not represented in court be served with hearing notices.

Shaibu, in his originating summons prayed the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of sections 186 and 193 of the 1999 Constitution, Governor Obaseki has power to instigate the IGP and SSS to harass, intimidate, molest and prevent him from accessing his office to carry out his constitutionally guaranteed duties.