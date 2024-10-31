The House of Representatives has pledged to partner with LEADERSHIP Newspaper in addressing the challenges of poverty.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, made the pledge when he received a team from LEADERSHIP on a courtesy call at his office, yesterday.

The team, led by the Vice Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mike Okpere was at the office of the Speaker to seek lawmakers support in driving LEADERSHIP’s noble initiative of lifting two million Nigerians out of poverty through skill development.

Speaker Abbas who lauded the newspaper for the initiative enjoined other media organizations to engage in corporate social responsibility as a way of contributing to the development of the nation.

“You will find in us willing partners to support this laudable initiative of yours which is in line with our drive to alleviate poverty. There is no better place to go for this project than here” the Speaker noted.

He urged the media to continue to uphold objectivity and balanced reportage of people and events in the country.

Speaker Abbas also called for intentional efforts towards curbing fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

The Speaker, who noted LEADERSHIP’s commitment to informing and educating Nigerians, said such role was instrumental to helping citizens to engage meaningfully in national issues.

Speaker Abbas emphasised the critical role of objectivity in media reporting, underscoring the responsibility of LEADERSHIP to uphold journalistic standards that avoid sensationalism. “This is essential in fostering trust between the public and media institutions,” he stated.

The Speaker expressed concerns regarding the publication of sensational or unverified headlines, especially on issues related to the National Assembly. He warned that such practices may lead to misconceptions about the House’s role and impact, ultimately undermining the democratic process.

He emphasised the House’s commitment to transparency and the importance of reporting that reflects this, noting that it is “essential for citizens to fully understand the legislative process and outcomes of policy decisions.”

While urging LEADERSHIP to “continue upholding the public trust, avoiding content that may compromise the integrity of democratic institutions or national development efforts”, Speaker Abbas noted that both the Legislature and the media are fundamental to national development.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Mike Okpere, noted that the visit was to seek partnership with the lawmakers on implementing LEADERSHIP’s initiative of lifting 2m Nigerians out of poverty.

Okpere said that under the project, LEADERSHIP in partnership with Nasarawa State government trained 100 persons in various vocations, “with the expectation that they would engage four persons each, leading to 500 being pulled out of poverty”

He expressed optimism that the 360 members of the House of Reps will key into the project so as “to massively lift Nigerians out of poverty through skill development”.