House of Representatives yesterday mandated its Committee on Human Rights to investigate the flagrant violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services in Nigeria.

The resolution is sequel to a motion on the “Need to Investigate the Flagrant Violation of Consumer Rights by Airline Operators in Nigeria” jointly moved by Hon. Karu Simon Elisha Hon. Taiwo Oluga.

The motion noted that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act was established to promote and protect the interest of consumers over all products and services among others;

it also noted that Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched on March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services in the transportation.

The lawmakers, however, expressed worry that the continuous complaints and outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers have become alarming with the consistent violation of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.

“The inconsistency of air travel schedules due to sudden delay, cancellations and other airlift service provision, consumers are shortchanged in their businesses, health conditions and social and economic ventures without due compensation,” the motion read.

According to the lawmakers, despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily.