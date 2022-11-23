The Director, Information and Communications Technology of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba, has taken over the leadership of the corps in the capacity of overseer pending the appointment of a substantive director-general by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed the removal of Brig-Gen Muhammad Kaku Fadah as the director-general of NYSC by the president.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the director, press and public relations, Mrs Uba became the overseer given that she is the most senior director in the scheme.

Buhari on November 17, 2022 approved the immediate removal of Fadah as the director-general of NYSC after six months in office.

Reports suggested that the president ordered Fadah’s removal due to his incompetence and was asked to hand over to the most senior official within the NYSC.

