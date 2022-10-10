Abuja is the federal capital territory of Nigeria, and as such deserves development in all spheres. We remember when Abuja’s blue print came out, people said it would be the next Singapore. Today, this is far from reality as it is yet to compare with some of its counterparts in Africa.

Apart from the deteriorating infrastructure in the capital, the roads in some parts of the FCT are crying for help, most especially in the suburbs.

“Whenever I want to leave the house for work, I become worried about being late. It’s nothing to do with my not waking up on time, but rather that I may not get a taxi to come pick me,” a resident of Lokogoma, and a civil servant Bitrus Clement complained.

“The situation is so bad that commercial drivers increase their fares when they realise the road is bad. This is not fair on us. Is it my fault that the road is bad?” He lamented.

Some residents, it has been reported, usually contribute towards grading the roads and making it passable for vehicles. However, some individuals who have decided to be philanthropic and repair these roads themselves are being harassed and prevented from doing so.

In a chat with a commercial driver and businessman, Timipre Sanye, he told me, “I live in Lugbe and cannot remember the last time the roads were fixed. In fact, it’s so bad that whenever I take a photo on the road close to my house, my relatives in the south, doubt that I am in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.”

When asked about the increase in fares by some commercial drivers, one of the drivers complained that it was the fair thing to do, as plying these roads regularly damage their cars. “I have to take my car to the mechanic nearly every time I ply this road. Let’s say I’m paid N1000 for this trip, and end up with damages worth N20,000 because of the bad roads, will that be fair?” He questioned.

An indigene of Abuja from Koro who chose anonymity told me that it would have been better for the FCT to have a Minister who is an indigene of Abuja. “This way, that Minister knowing fully well that this is his village, would work hard to develop it.

“The same cannot be said for an outsider, who would merely see it as a temporary position and return back to his or her own state. A Minister from the FCT will have no choice as this is his or her village. This will make them more accountable,” he said.

The population of the FCT has increased since inception and worsened by the raging insecurity facing the country. More cars are on the road and more people in the city. What is the federal government doing to improve facilities?