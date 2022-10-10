Now, where do I start? Is it from the number of nightmarish federal roads in the country? The erratic unreliable electricity supply? Lack of adequate government hospitals? Need I go on? The truth is, we need more infrastructure to cater to our growing population which is unofficially said to be above 200 million! However, with adequate infrastructure there will be enough for every citizen. There would not be any need to fight over the little we have. This will curb criminality and internal migration. It will increase productivity which will in turn result to a healthy and rich economy. Good roads and steady electricity supply will largely contribute to the progress of other sectors and ultimately the progress of this country. Now, I have spoken of roads riddled with potholes and the erratic electricity supply. Not pleasant at all. Look at developed nations that have tackled these same issues and see how these countries are faring. Countries like the United States of America, China, the United Kingdom and some European countries are doing well where development is concerned.

