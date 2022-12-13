Residents of Keffi in Nasarawa state have lauded construction company, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for being responsive to its corporate social responsibility(CSR) to the people.

They also commended the company for the pace and quality of the Keffi-Lafia Road which it is currently working on.

Also the people lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Works, led by the Minister, Babatunde Fashola, for the commitment towards the fruition of the road project, which is expected to be completed early next year.

A titled leader in Keffi, Mohammed Agwai, was full of gratitude to the company offering its equipment to help him clear out huge trees in his compound just off the Keffi-Lafia Road for a project that would be of benefit to the people of the state.

Agwai, who is the Shettiman Keffi, said besides the good quality of work being done by the company on the road it was constructing, it has been alive to its corporate social responsibility to the community where it was working.

He said, “We are happy with the company. On behalf of our people, we are glad for this gesture and for building this road.

“This road has been a nightmare for so many years. We had so many problems on this road. Congestion, traffic, sometimes the traffic lasts for a whole day. This has been going on.