No fewer than 50 cattle have died and houses razed following a fire incident at Danzago village in the Danbatta local government area of Kano State.

The Fire Service’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusuf, said the incident happened on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at about 10:48 a.m.

According to him, the service at the Danbatta branch received an emergency call for assistance from Abdurashid Sha’aibu, who came to the office and reported the incident.

He said that on arrival at the scene at 11:22 a.m., a family house known as Gidan Ado Yubai, consisting of 17 rooms and a store, was on fire, affecting 2 cows, 36 sheep, 17 goats, 10 chickens, and 19 local food storage (Rumbu).

Yusif also added that the fire spread further to another family house known as Gidan Ibrahim Mai Gariyo, which is about 150 x 150 ft made of many rooms, one local food storage (Rumbu), 8 sheep and 3 goats also burnt.

The spokesman, however, noted that the service, in its effort, successfully saved two sheep, four cows, and three local storage animals and prevented the fire from spreading to other neighbouring houses.

While hinting that one of its servicemen sustained burns injury during the firefight, he said the cause of the incident is under investigation.