The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security have called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Transport to hand over Federal Government-assisted vehicles to Tajudeen Baruwa, the court-recognised leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Zainab Usman, who heads the group, appealed after receiving complaints from NURTW stakeholders.

They alleged that some officials were planning to deliver the vehicles to Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo, whose claim as national president was nullified by the Court of Appeal.

“President Tinubu is a father figure who respects the rule of law. We trust he will not allow his administration’s name to be tarnished by disregarding the court’s verdict,” Usman said.

The group emphasised that resolving the ongoing crisis within the NURTW required adherence to legal rulings and fairness in government actions.

They urged the President to act decisively to prevent further division in the union.