The Program Director of Development Dynamics, Dr Jude Ohanele, has described Simon Ekpa’s arrest and detention as an excellent radiance to bad rubbish.

He stressed that citizens ought to know their limits in any situation and act within the ambits of the law.

Dr Ohanele highlighted that the level of incitement exhibited by Ekpa should be checked, and appropriate sanctions should be released to deter intending offenders.

“We live in a civil society, where civility should reign supreme, and nobody is above the law,” he said.