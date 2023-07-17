Kogi Guber: Women, Youths Mobilise For Ododo

Thousands of youths, women and other All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful have rallied support for the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo and his running mate Joel Oyibo in Idah, traditional home of Igala people.

The rally which started at the Idah local government secretariat moved to the boundary point of Igalamela/Odolu local government area with the sea of heads marching with enthusiasm.

The chairman of Idah local government area, Hon Abu Odoma, in his address told the party supporters that the rally was organised by the 52 youth and women support groups for the APC governorship candidate.

He added that the turnout of the mini-rally was a very good sign of impending successful November 2023 governorship election in favour of their candidate, Alhaji Ododo.

The excited chairman said, “I am particularly happy that the youths and women in Idah are more interested in credible leaders that can deliver the dividends of democracy to the district.

“They want a leader that can give credible leadership in the state and to guarantee the future of our people and not a sectional and ethnic leader who believes in tribal Sentiments.”