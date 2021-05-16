BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has said that it was set to introduce a central monitoring system that would ensure all earnings due to government on lottery are collected with precision.

The director-general of the commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, said with the arrangements being put in place by the commission, lottery would soon be contributing significantly to the federal treasury as it’s obtainable in advanced countries like America, UK and Spain.

Gbajabiamila in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, by the assistant director, Public Affairs, Magnus Ekechukwu, said the new system would block all the loopholes and drains in the lottery business so that all taxes and revenues payable to government are fully collected and remitted to government coffers.

In order to achieve this aim, Gbajabiamila assured that the recently approved peculiar allowance for members of staff of the commission and the enhanced salary structure permitted for them since 2015, would become implementable after the realisation of the new monitoring system as the commission would then have sufficient funds to meet its obligations.

“Both the management and staff members of the commission are already being prepped with trainings and enhanced welfare package for the workers,” he added.

In the statement titled ‘Update on NLRC’, he explained that the commission placed priority on improving the capacity and welfare of its staff, hence it prioritises the implementation of a more robust condition of service for staff.

“We are always most concerned on improving the capacity and welfare of our staff in all our considerations and projections. We put the issues of welfare and capacity of welfare first. We are totally committed to implementing a more robust welfare scheme for them.

“Training and further training of staff are also sacrosanct. For the agency to grow and meet the world standards, which is our ultimate target, our workers must grow simultaneously.

“It is a thing of joy for me that the lottery industry that was more of a farce in Nigeria before I formally assumed office in 2017 is now better organized and thriving. In less than one year after I became the Chief Executive here, we started raking in billions of Naira for the government and it has continued to grow steadily since then.

“I am upbeat that in a matter of some few years, lottery shall become a major source of revenue for Nigeria. I am glad that I have a highly dynamic and supportive Minister of Special Duties, Senator (Dr.) George Akume supervising the commission. The Governing Board under the chairmanship of Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle too, has been awesome, while the management and staff members have shown profound dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties. For lottery in our dear country, Nigeria, the future is bright,” he added.