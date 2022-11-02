The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from recognising as Accord Party’s chairman, the expelled ex officio member of the party, Reverend Isaac Adeniyi.

In a letter signed by Secretary to the Commision, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the Commission said it is not aware of any purported national convention in which Adeniyi claimed to have emerged to lead the party as chairman.

INEC further reiterated that there’s no record of the constitution of a Board of Trustees (BoT) of Accord and has no record/evidence of the election of a Board of Trustees of Accord which Adeniyi has been claiming to lead.

To this end, the party has urged the Nigerian police and other security agencies to take note of Reverend Adeniyi’s activities and take appropriate actions against him over forgery, impersonation and unlawful assembly.

Recall that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Accord had in September 2022, sacked Reverend Adeniyi, and two other top party chieftains over anti party activities and gross misconduct.

However, last Saturday, Adeniyi allegedly conducted a national convention in Abuja, in which he claimed to have emerged as the new national chairman of the party.

To this, INEC said he does not have any such powers to convene a national convention of the party to elect any leadership as he claimed.