Crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assumed a new dimension on Tuesday as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expelled the party’s governorship candidate, Otunba Jimi Lawal over allegations of gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities, as well as disobedience to party’s constitution.

Lawal, whose expulsion is premised on the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee set up its NWC and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) headed by Barrister Tola Odulaja, was expelled alongside three others: Muyiwa Odebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye.

Addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta, chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Barrister Tola Odulaja said their expulsion was in accordance with the party’s constitutional provision.

Odulaja explained that the committee set up in February, 2022 by the National Working Committee of the party recommended their expulsion following Jimi Lawal’s disobedience to the party by organizing ‘illegal’ rerun governorship primary in the state.

But in a swift reaction to the development, Lawal described his expulsion as “a joke taken too far”.

Lawal, in a statement signed by the Project Director of his Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), Austin Oniyokor maintained that the “the purported suspension and illegal expulsion are comical acts taken too far”.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported expulsion of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal and other chieftains of the party by some dissidents”.

“This is a joke taken too far. Indeed, it is illegality upon illegality, all amounting to illegalities. How can these people take such a step when the initial illegal act is already a subject of litigation at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta; and the parties, including the active participants had been served the court summons. As a matter of fact, the matter came up yesterday, Monday, 31st October, 2022 at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta. Definite hearing has been fixed for 30th November, 2022”.

“Clearly, the purported suspension and illegal expulsion are comical acts taken too far. These steps cannot stand the test of time and the law. These acts are contemptuous of the court which will be set aside sooner than later as in the case of Amaechi v. INEC & Ors. (No. 1) (2007) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1065) 42”.

“We implore all our long-standing delegates, leaders, elders and stakeholders of the party to remain calm. All these shenanigans are no more than a storm in a teacup. It is will soon fizzle out”.