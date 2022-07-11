The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has berated Governor Nyesom Ezenwo for attacking the newly appointed Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Udi Odum.

This is as former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Wihioka, announced his resignation from the APC, barely 24 hours after former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, announced her exit from the party.

Wike had while swearing-in five commissioners last Saturday, described the appointment of Odum, a former chairman of Abua/Odual local government area of the state, as an insult on the people of the state.

But, speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt on Monday, the APC state publicity secretary, Senibo Chris Finebone, said it was regrettable that the governor has not learnt from his past insults on people.

Finebone said: “Well, that was a insult from the governor and it came from his character and his image. We thought that by now, the governor would have learnt a big lesson on how not to insult people, antagonise people and make enemies for himself.

“By the way, when he became a junior Minister himself, he has not achieved more that Hon. Udi Odum has achieved.

“So, I don’t know where he is coming from making such statements. It is all part of his insult on people.

“By right, I expect the governor to become sober now, he should be counting on his fingers, what his insult on people has brought to him. But, it looks like he hasn’t learnt his lessons.”

Meanwhile, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wihioka, on Monday, resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wihioka, who represented Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, was the sixth prominent member of the APC to dump the party in the past one week.

Others were former NDDC Acting Managing Director, Mrs. Ibim Semenitari; former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Dawari George and chairman of APC in Khana local government area of the state, Comrade Celestine Akpobari.

Also on the list are former House of Representatives aspirant on the APC platform, Comrade Marvin Yobana and former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Golden Chioma.

LEADERSHIP observed that apart from Chioma, who seems to be tilting towards joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the rest claimed that they were retiring from politics.