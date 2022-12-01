Kilali Tribe, a group of Niger Delta professional women, has organised a one-day business and leadership conference for women in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The conference, which held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was organised in partnership with Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, with the theme: “The Woman and Her Must.”

In her presentation at the event, regional director, International Operations, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Kalanne Fubara, said there was nothing wrong in changing career even at the age of 40 or 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fubara said, “Who told you that you can only follow your passion from the university? That is the first step of failure. Even in your 40s and 50s, it is not too late to follow your passion.

“I switched my career in my 40s and I am over 50 now. The key is your passion. I challenge you Kilali tribe women, are you working in your passion.”

Earlier in her remarks, Dr Tonye Ifie-Sekibo, described the Kilali tribe as a group of women who are ready to go extra miles to help each other.