A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a middle-aged man, Eze Kingsley to death for killing a mortuary owner, late David Wagbara.

Wagbara was stabbed to death by Kingsley who was a petroleum tanker conductor on December 7, 2018 in Rumuosi Community along the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, following an argument.

The argument started when the deceased told the tanker driver to remove the vehicle from the entrance of his mortuary because it was obstructing his business.

Delivering judgement on the matter, the trial judge, Justice Omah Diepreye held that the prosecution was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

In a related development, a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Chief Magistrate Rosemary Ibanibo has withdrawn from a case of attempted murder and cultism against one Dele Akpobari, popularly known as ‘Bob Satan’.

Akpobari is accused of being involved in the attempted murder of the leader of Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), Gani Topba on March 12, 2023.

When the matter came up on Monday, Chief Magistrate Ibanibo sighted the charges filed by the Director of Public Prosecution (PDP) and said the Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear it.

She advised the suspect to seek bail at the state High Court, which has the proper jurisdiction to decide on the case.