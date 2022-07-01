The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has ordered massive deployment of Police personnel across communities in Oyigbo local government area of the state following the killing of a senior police officer, Chris Josiah.

Josiah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to Afam Divisional Police headquarters, was ambushed and killed on Wednesday evening by unknown gunmen while returning home from work.

The PPRO, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the deceased officer was ambushed by five yet-to-be identified gunmen at Obeama community in Oyigbo.

The statement read in part, “The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has ordered a massive deployment of personnel across Oyigbo local government area of the Rivers State, to fish out criminal elements and perpetrators of violent crimes against the good people of the area.

“This is coming on the heels of the gruesome murder of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Chris Josiah, attached to Afam Divisional Police Headquarters in the evening of 28th June 2022, while returning home after work.

“The deceased Officer was ambushed by five yet-to-be-identified armed masked men, who opened fire at the Officer along Assemblies of God Church, Obeama Community, Oyigbo, and shot him dead inside his Lexus RX 300 SUV.

“The Commissioner of Police has equally ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unraveling the remote and immediate cause of the attack and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”