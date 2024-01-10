Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday, leading to loss of many lives.

Fubara, in a statement signed by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, condoled and sympathised with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that travelling on the sea routes becomes safer for travellers and riverine community dwellers.

He said: “I commiserate and condole with families of the victims of the boat accident that led to the loss of lives, and near death experienced by our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap.

“It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that, God shall give all of them the strength to bear the loss and speedy recovery to those who survived.

“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe travelling on our sea routes are tackled.”