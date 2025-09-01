The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd.), has sworn in the 23 newly elected local government chairmen, issuing a powerful charge for them to reject self-interest and embrace a new era of transparent, accountable, and reform-driven leadership for the people.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, marks a pivotal milestone in the state’s journey to restore full democratic governance following the period of political turbulence that necessitated federal intervention.

In his address, Ibas, who firmly stated that public office is a sacred trust, not an avenue for personal gain, said: “This victory is not a prize to be enjoyed. It is a burden to be carried. It is not an entitlement, but a duty. It is not a call to self-interest, but to selfless service.”

He cautioned that leadership must move beyond the politics of patronage and focus squarely on delivering measurable services that tangibly improve the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

The administrator placed the historic event within the broader context of the state’s recent challenges, recalling President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, following a catastrophic breakdown of law and order and the collapse of governance at the local level.

Ibas hailed the peaceful and successful conduct of the Local Government elections on August 30, 2025, as a decisive step towards reinstating constitutional order and a testament to the resilience of the people of Rivers State.

“You proved that democracy belongs to the people, that power must flow from the consent of the governed, and that no obstacle can weaken the resolve of a united citizenry,” he said.

He commended the electorate for their discipline and active participation. He also praised the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for delivering a transparent, credible, and rancour-free electoral process.