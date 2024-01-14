Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a suspected armed robber and leader of a cult group in Oderereke community in Ahoada-West local government area of the state, Silas Oderereke, popularly known as ‘General’.

Oderereke, who was the head of Greenlanders’ cult group in the Ubie clan of Ahoada-West LGA, was killed along with one of his accomplices, during an exchange of gunfire with Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sundayw, said the neutralised suspect and his gang were infamous for the criminal activities, which included armed robbery, land grabbing, unauthorised sale of buildings, and brutal attacks on those who opposed them.

The statement, which stated that a G3 Rifle and 19 7.62x51mm ammunition were recovered from the gang’s hideout, said further investigation revealed that the cult leader established a camp between Oderereke and Olokuma communities.

It said the camp served as a base for the cult leader and his numerous followers, from where they launched robbery attacks on innocent members of neighbouring communities.

The statement read in part: “In a major breakthrough, the Rivers State Police Command successfully apprehended a notorious armed robber and cult leader, Silas Oderereke, in Oderereke, Ahoada-West Local Government Area. Oderereke, also known as ‘General,’ had been on the run for the past four years, evading arrest.

“However, his reign of terror came to an end when he resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death.

“As the head of the Greenlanders’ cult group in the Ubie clan of Ahoada West, Oderereke and his gang were infamous for their criminal activities, which included armed robbery, land grabbing, unauthorized sales of buildings, and brutal attacks on those who dared to oppose them.

“The cult leader would even order the destruction of houses in communities that resisted his criminal enterprises.

“On January 11, 2024, the police received information about Oderereke’s gang’s robbery operation, which also involved vandalizing the property of the late monarch, Eze Robinson O. Robinson.

“Responding swiftly, the police chased the criminals out of town. However, the defiant ‘General’ rallied his gang and launched an attack on a community-owned tank farm in Oderereke, intending to loot its contents. It was during this sabotage attempt that the police managed to apprehend the gang.

“Silas Oderereke and one other member of his gang opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire. In the shootout, Oderereke and his accomplice were killed, while others sustained injuries.

“Two other clan leaders, Danger-boy and 2-Man, who frequently collaborated with Oderereke, managed to escape and are currently at large.

“Upon searching the gang’s hideout, the police discovered a G3 Rifle and nineteen 7.62x51mm ammunition. Further investigations uncovered a camp Oderereke had established between Oderereke and Olokuma Communities.

“This camp served as a base for the cult leader and his numerous followers, from where they launched robbery attacks on innocent members of neighboring communities. The affected communities expressed their relief and shared accounts of residents who had relocated to Port Harcourt due to the mayhem caused by the cult group.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has commended the officers involved in the operation for their exceptional work.

CP Disu used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to cultists in the state, urging them to abandon their criminal activities and renounce cultism or face the full weight of the law.

He assured the residents of Rivers State that the Police Command, under his leadership, remained fully committed to maintaining peace and bolstering security in the state.