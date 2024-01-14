Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabili will be in goal when the Super Eagles take on Equatorial Guinea in a Group B encounter at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday afternoon.

Ola Aina will operate as right-back, while Zaidu Sanusi is preferred ahead of Bruno Onyemaechi in the left-back position.

Vice captain William Troost-Ekong will pair West Brom’s Semi Ajayi in central defence.

Royal Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf will make his first competitive start for the three-time African champions against the Nzalang Nacional.

The 23-year-old will operate in a midfield three with Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

Moses Simon will play from the right-wing, while Ademola Lookman will operate from the left-wing

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen will lead the team’s attack.

Super Eagles XI Vs Equatorial Guinea:

Stanley Nwabali – Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Ekong (Captain) – Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf – Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon – Victor Osimhen.