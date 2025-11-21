Following the impressive performances of Nigeria’s athletes in track and field events at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 2nd Vice President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Aku Aghazu, believes that the future for athletics in Nigeria looks brighter.

Advertisement

So far, Nigeria has won a total of seven medals in track and field, including an impressive gold medal in the Women’s 4x100m relay, alongside three silver and three bronze medals.

Aghazu expressed excitement about the quality of homegrown talent in Team Nigeria’s contingent in Riyadh, stating, “I am so proud of our athletes here in Riyadh, and what I find particularly pleasing is the fact that the bulk of these athletes are our youth, not the most experienced ones.”

Advertisement

“The bravery with which they stepped up to the start line and approached each event is commendable. I was particularly impressed by the quartet of the 4x100m girls. Patience Okon George, who some might consider a veteran, also represented Nigeria well, coming from behind to clinch silver in the Women’s 400m.”

“Our men’s 4x100m team also demonstrated great zeal and patriotism in a tightly contested field, securing the bronze medal,” she added.

Aghazu maintained that the revamped AFN, under the leadership of President Tonobok Okowa and with collaborative efforts from the National Sports Commission (NSC), has already begun implementing strategic plans to improve the country’s athletics fortunes, with the results in Riyadh reflecting this progress. She assured that there is more to come and that coaches will not be left behind in these developments.

“I must commend the innovative ideas of the NSC, chaired by Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon Bukola Olopade, that are bringing about the sweeping changes and success we are witnessing in sports today.”

“For example, many of the athletes winning medals in Riyadh were discovered through the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiative, introduced by the NSC at the recently concluded National Sports Festival.”

“Our next major focus is the Commonwealth Games, and judging by the outstanding performances so far in Riyadh, I believe our athletes will positively amaze the nation in Glasgow,” she emphasized.