As the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh 2025 draw to a close this weekend, Team Nigeria clinched another gold and silver medal in Women’s Freestyle wrestling on Thursday.

Esther Kolawole secured gold in the Women’s Freestyle 62kg category, while Damola Ojo added a silver medal in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg, increasing Team Nigeria’s overall medal tally to 27, comprising nine gold, eleven silver, and seven bronze medals.

Kolawole triumphed over Ruzanna Mammadova of Azerbaijan with a 6-4 victory in the closely contested Women’s Freestyle 62kg final to claim the gold.

Meanwhile, Ojo lost the Women’s Freestyle 76kg final to Aiperi Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan with a score of 11-1, settling for the silver medal.

Team Nigeria’s wrestlers concluded their campaign at the Games on an impressive note on Thursday, having won a total of four medals: two gold and two silver.

Christianah Ogunsanya had previously secured gold in the Women’s Freestyle 53kg category on Wednesday, and Missinnei Mercy Genesis earned a silver medal in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg division.