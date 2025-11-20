The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt in Guto village, a community on the outskirts of Bwari Area Council.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, also saw the killing of two of the kidnappers, while one police officer lost his life in the process.

FCT police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said the incident occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m., when the Command received a distress call about 30 armed assailants who had invaded the community, intending to abduct a resident and his family.

“At approximately 01:10 a.m., the Command received a distress call that armed attackers, numbering about 30, had invaded the community in an attempt to abduct a resident and his family.”

The police further said, “The Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team, together with the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS), mobilised to the scene.

She added tjat upon encountering the police team, the attackers opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire but the police officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel.

Adeh said the confrontation resulted in the neutralisation of two assailants, while the remaining attackers fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains.

Tragically, she said one police officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound during the operation.

“The officer was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The command deeply regrets this loss, as the officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, who visited the area, has deployed additional personnel to the affected community to reinforce security.

Dantawaye also ordered a detailed investigation to ensure the perpetrators were apprehended.