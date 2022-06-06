The Nigeria Police Force has said it was armed robbers and not bandits, that attacked Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima area in Abuja in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said it consequently foiled the attack on the Estate.

FCT Police PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that police operatives received a distress call from Queens Efab Estate that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation and its operatives immediately stormed the area and chased the robbers away.

According to her, “the attention of the FCT Police command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that bandits attacked an estate in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and abducted residents.

“The command wishes to set the records straight that on the 6th June, 2022, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the command attached to Galadima divisional headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the estate, the robbers took to their heels.

“The gallant operatives however gave them a chase which led to them abandoning some items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.”

The police also said “It was disheartening to discover that some news platforms chose to trend a false narrative without following the ethics and standards of balanced reportage, thereby inundating the public with false, imaginary and spurious account of what actually transpired.”

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, however, assured residents of the command’s commitment to their safety and of swift response to all distress calls.

“In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the statement added.