With just 35 days to go, anticipation is building for the highly awaited Champions Cup in Abuja, where Gaucho Ronaldinho and other football legends have confirmed their participation in the blockbuster match between Barça Legends and African Legends on October 25, 2025.

Organised by the Attom Foundation in partnership with ZMB Homes and WGI, Barça Legends coach Albert Ferrer will have the Brazilian icon Ronaldinho at his disposal, as he has officially confirmed his place in the squad.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year will be joined by former teammates Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, Jesús Angoy, Samuel Okunowo, Marc Valiente, Fernando Navarro and Roberto Trashorras, with even more star names expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Champions Cup, touted as a historic encounter, will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on October 25 at 3pm Nigerian time.

In addition to the exciting football, the event conveys a powerful social message, as it aims to raise awareness and support for the empowerment of the girl-child across Africa.

Football fans and philanthropists alike can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with the match expected to attract thousands of spectators and millions more watching across various media platforms.