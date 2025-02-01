Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has achieved another milestone in football.

The 39-year-old Portugal International has now become the first and only player to reach 700 official club victories in history.

He completed the milestone following Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

Ronaldo put Al-Nassr in front in the 35th minute, collecting a pass from Marcelo Brozovic.

He helped Nawaf Al-Boushail make the score 2-0 by passing the ball in the left side of the box (47′).

Amir Sayoud scored Al-Raed’s only goal in the 76th minute to make the final score 2-1.

Ronaldo has now won 700 club-level matches in his professional career.

Marca reports that the former Manchester United man is the first and only football player to achieve the feat.

Ronaldo’s professional football career started at Sporting CP, where he won 13 matches.

He joined Manchester United from Sporting and played from 2003 to 2009 and 2021 to 2022, winning a combined 215 matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009 and played for Los Blancos until 2018, won 316 matches for Real Madrid.

At Juventus, Ronaldo recorded 91 wins for Juventus between 2018 and 2021.

Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, the 39-year-old superstar has won 66 matches.