Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play his side’s opening matches at next year’s World Cup tournament after FIFA suspended the last two of a three-match ban on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was sent off in Portugal’s penultimate qualifying match against Ireland in Dublin earlier this month for an elbow into the back of Dara O’Shea during a 2-0 defeat.

The red card meant Ronaldo missed Portugal’s final group game, a 9-1 win over Armenia which secured qualification for the team.

FIFA confirmed that the 40-year-old had been given a three-match ban, but barring a repeat incident, he will not serve any further punishment.

However, FIFA said in a statement that: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period.”

“If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team,” the world football governing body added.