Galatasaray’s three-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League (UEFA) came to an end in a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul to Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday, with Promise David netting the winning goal for the Belgian side.

The loss was the Turkish side’s first home defeat since August 2024, and they remained ninth in the standings on nine points while Union bounced back from three successive Champions League losses and were on six points in 18th place.

Galatasaray and Union are top of their respective domestic league standings, but came into Tuesday’s clash with contrasting Champions League form.

The visitors, however, came away with a deserved win against a Turkish side missing their main goal threats.

All eight Galatasaray goals in the Champions League had come from two players, Victor Osimhen with six and Yunus Akgun with two, and with both out injured, the hosts struggled to break down the visitors’ disciplined defence.