Former Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly close to agreeing to a mega transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Nassr.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo has been offered a two-year contract by Al-Nassr, who are able to sign the 37-year-old on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

Marca reports that Ronaldo has also attracted interest from MLS, but he is very conscious of picking up the most lucrative wage possible if calling time on his illustrious career in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Nassr are willing to pay the Portugal forward a grand total of €400 million if he agrees to the deal to play for the Saudi Arabian club until 2025.

Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford came to an acrimonious end earlier this month as United announced the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The decision was made following the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, during which he accused the club of betraying him and admitted to having no respect for head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Should Ronaldo indeed end up joining Al-Nassr, he will link up with another former Premier League star in David Ospina, who played in goal for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019.

The veteran striker is currently starring for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and will hope for another start when Fernando Santos’ side wrap up their group stage campaign against South Korea on Friday.