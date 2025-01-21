Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al Nassr in a 3-1 victory over Al Khaleej on Tuesday night to move atop of the Saudi Pro League goalscoring chart, above Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karim Benzema.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner fired Al Nassr into the lead after 65 minutes, finding the net with a low shot from the edge of the area for his 100th goal contribution since joining the Riyadh-based club in December 2022.

While Al-Khaleej made it 1-1 after 80 minutes, Sultan Al-Ghannam quickly restored the lead for Al Nassr.

ESPN reports that Ronaldo sealed victory eight minutes into stoppage time from close range for his 13th Saudi Pro League goal of the season. He is one ahead of Al Hilal’s Mitrovic and two in front of Al Ittihad’s Benzema of Al Ittihad.

Al Nassr climbed into third but are 11 points behind Al Hilal, who later defeated Al Wehda 4-1 to go three points clear of Al Ittihad.