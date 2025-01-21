In a resolute crackdown on criminal operations targeting commuters, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Tuesday, apprehended a notorious ‘One-Chance’ syndicate that deployed a painted commercial bus to rob unsuspecting passengers of their valuables.

The arrest was made near a Conoil Filling Station along Funsho Williams Avenue in Surulere, Lagos, following a distressing incident involving a female passenger, Miss Bibian Emelifonwu, who fell victim to the syndicate’s treachery while on her way to work earlier in the morning.

Recounting her ordeal, Miss Emelifonwu disclosed that she boarded the bus and sat beside a male passenger holding a nylon bag in the front seat next to the driver. Under the pretext of opening the front door beside her, the man surreptitiously leaned on her and deftly removed her phone from her bag.

Having successfully executed the theft, the criminals heartlessly ejected her from the moving vehicle onto the highway. Fortunately, a vigilant team of LASTMA officers overseeing traffic in the area witnessed the incident. They swiftly pursued the fleeing bus, and ultimately apprehended the driver, identified as Toyib Ogunjobi, while his accomplices, the ‘conductor’ and another ‘passenger’, managed to escape.

During interrogation, Ogunjobi admitted to leading a three-man syndicate, which included the owner of the bus. He revealed that their modus operandi involved enticing passengers with low fares on the Costain-Ojota route in Lagos, stealing their belongings, and forcibly ejecting them from the vehicle while in motion.

Ogunjobi further confessed that the syndicate generated between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000 daily by selling stolen phones and valuables. He also disclosed that many similar One-Chance syndicates are operating across Lagos State, illustrating the pervasive nature of the criminal enterprise.

Seven stolen phones, comprising models such as Techno Pop, Samsung AZZ, Intel A623, Techno Spark, Techno Pounoir, and Samsung devices, were recovered from Ogunjobi during his arrest. He also admitted that the vehicle’s owner was actively involved in the operation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, lauded the officers for their swift and commendable action, which prevented further harm to innocent commuters. He urged Lagos residents to exercise heightened vigilance when boarding vehicles, emphasising the need for caution not only with commercial buses but also with private vehicles that may harbour ill intent.

Bakare-Oki also reiterated the availability of the recently launched LASTMA toll-free hotline, 0800-005-27862, enabling the public to report traffic-related issues, including emergencies, vehicle breakdowns, and obstructions to the agency.